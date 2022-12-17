Card Games: Results from games played the week of Dec. 6, 2022
Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township.
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, Dec. 6
- Jim Hawkinson 4000, Vern Wolkenhauer 3430, Carol Furnstahl 3290, Cindy Miller 3220. Jack Anderson won the door prize.
Bridge scores
1 p.m. Thursdays
Ideal Town Hall
Thursday, Dec. 8
- Duplicate: Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson 33.00, Chris Brown and Diana Brown 29.50, Joyce Roemer and Sue Caquelin 26.50, Bruce Peck and Clare Fulton 24.50.
