News | Local
Card Games: Pine River scores from Jan. 31, 2023

Play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 11, 2023 04:57 AM
500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, Jan. 31 

  • Bill Ellis 3380, Vern Wolkenhauer 3190, Les Dupont 3090, Carol Furnstahl 2980. Jim Hawkinson won the door prize.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

