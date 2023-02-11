Card Games: Pine River scores from Jan. 31, 2023
Play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Bill Ellis 3380, Vern Wolkenhauer 3190, Les Dupont 3090, Carol Furnstahl 2980. Jim Hawkinson won the door prize.
