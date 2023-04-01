99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Card Games: Pine River card game scores listed for March 21, 2023

Play 500 Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion

card-games-5-metro.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, March 21 

  • Les Dupont 2820, Don Jacobson 2790, Rosie Hentges 2690, Vern Wolkenhauer 2650. Jim Hawkinson won the door prize.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
040123.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS
Lifestyle
Looking back 10 years at the first Fielding Questions column
April 01, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
040123.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
Reflecting back on 10 years and 1,000 garden columns
April 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Nisswa recycling location behind fire hall April 27, 2022.jpg
Local
Recycling site to stay at Nisswa Fire Hall for the next year
April 01, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040123-last-windrow-local.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: What's it take to be a local?
April 01, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
010122-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 1, 2023
April 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
040423-record-tying-catch-release-pike.jpg
Local
DNR certifies state record tie for northern pike
March 31, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
2699161+police.jpg
Local
City of Emily temporarily deactivates police department
March 30, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan