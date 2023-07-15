Card Games: Pine River and Ideal scores listed for weeks of June 26 and July 3, 2023
Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township and Crosslake weekly
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, July 4
- Jim Hawkinson 3960, Vern Wolkenhauer 3640, Carol Furnstahl 3580, Paul 3570, Don Jacobson 3460, Bill Ellis 3210. Will Ayshford won the door prize.
Bridge scores
6 p.m. Tuesdays
Ideal Town Hall
Tuesday, June 27
Duplicate:
- Lois Steffen and Terry Steffen 82.5, Lorraine Northagen and Shirley Gronholm 78, Stephanie Reed and Pat Montgomery 75.5, Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones 70.5.
1 p.m. Thursdays
Ideal Town Hall
Thursday, June 29
Duplicate
- Ginny Hersey and Jane Kleinsasser 28.5, Bruce Peck and RoseAnn Stans 28, Carole Johnson and Clare Fulton 26, Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones 24.
Thursday, July 6
Duplicate
- North/South: Ginny Hersey and Jane Kleinsasser 78.5, Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur 77.5, Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt 72, Pat Montgomery and Sharon Sullivan 70.
- East/West: Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones 80.5, Terese Tulloch and Tim Tulloch 78.75, Donna Fleer and Larry Fleer 73.5, Chris Brown and Bruce Peck 72.92.
Noon Fridays
Crosslake Community Center
- Party bridge: Call the Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play Friday.
