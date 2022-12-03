Card Games: Pine River 500 results from Nov. 22, 2022
Play 500 in Pine River on Tuesdays
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, Nov. 22
- Edie Watson 4060, Jim Hawkinson 3910, Cindy Miller 3790, Bill Ellis 3580. Don Jacobson won the door prize.
