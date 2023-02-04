99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Card Games: Pine River 500 results from Jan. 24, 2023, listed

Play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion

card-games-1-metro.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 04, 2023 04:57 AM
500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, Jan. 24 

  • Bill Ellis 3660, Edie Watson 3450, Ken Schrupp 2920, Jim Hawkinson 2730. Don Jacobson won the door prize.

