Card Games: Pine River 500 results from Jan. 24, 2023, listed
Play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- Bill Ellis 3660, Edie Watson 3450, Ken Schrupp 2920, Jim Hawkinson 2730. Don Jacobson won the door prize.
