News | Local
Card Games: Pine River 500 game winners listed for Jan. 17, 2023

Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 28, 2023 04:01 AM
500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, Jan. 17 

  • Jim Hawkinson 3790, Leonard Blasing 3250, Ken Schrupp 3030, Don Jacobson 2830. Mike Olson won the door prize.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
