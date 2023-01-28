Card Games: Pine River 500 game winners listed for Jan. 17, 2023
Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, Jan. 17
- Jim Hawkinson 3790, Leonard Blasing 3250, Ken Schrupp 3030, Don Jacobson 2830. Mike Olson won the door prize.
