Card Games: March 7, 2023, Pine River 500 scores

Play 500 Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, March 7 

  • Ken Schrupp 4360, Leonard Blasing 3930, Carol Furnstahl 3750, Cindy Miller 3190. Mike Olson won the door prize.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

