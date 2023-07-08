Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Card Games: June 27, 2023, game results listed

Play 500 Tuesdays in Pine River

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, June 27 

  • Leonard Blasing 3140, Mike Olson 2780, Ron Kriewald 2720, Les Dupont 2650, Edie Watson 2590. Connie Cottermin won the door prize.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
