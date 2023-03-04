99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Card Games: Feb. 21 results from 500 card games in Pine River

Play 500 Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 04, 2023 03:57 AM

500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, Feb. 21 

  • Ken Schrupp 3360, Ven Wolkenhauer 3320, Bill Ellis 2960, Ron Kriewald 2960. Cindy Miller won the door prize.

