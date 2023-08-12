Card Games: Bridge results from week of Aug. 1, 2023, listed
Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township or Crosslake
Bridge scores
6 p.m. Tuesdays
Ideal Town Hall
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Duplicate: Mitchell Movement
- North/South: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin 86.50, Greg Lindahl and Carol Lindahl 75.50, Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones 72.50, Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen 67.50.
- East/West: Bruce Peck and Joe Heal 79.92, Chris Brown and Carole Johnson 75.83, Sally Larson and Jane Kleinsasser 75.83, Carolyn Thompson and Ginny Hersey 68.83.
1 p.m. Thursdays
ADVERTISEMENT
Ideal Town Hall
Thursday, Aug. 3
Duplicate: Mitchell Movement
- North/South: Chris Brown and Diana Brown 108.50, Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur 94.00, Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones 90.50, Lorraine Northagen and Shirley Gronholm 90.00.
- East/West: Bruce Peck and Rose Ann Stans 106.50, Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt 99.00, Eric Hanson and De Hanson 98.50, Carolyn Thompson and Ginny Hersey 90.00.
Noon Fridays
Crosslake Community Center
Party bridge
Friday, Aug. 4
- Carolyn Thompson 4730, Ken Herd 3720, Bruce Imholte 35.20.
Call the Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Fridays.
ADVERTISEMENT