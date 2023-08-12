Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Card Games: Bridge results from week of Aug. 1, 2023, listed

Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township or Crosslake

card-games-5-metro.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

Bridge scores

6 p.m. Tuesdays

Ideal Town Hall

Tuesday, Aug. 1 

Duplicate: Mitchell Movement

  • North/South: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin 86.50, Greg Lindahl and Carol Lindahl 75.50, Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones 72.50, Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen 67.50.
  • East/West: Bruce Peck and Joe Heal 79.92, Chris Brown and Carole Johnson 75.83, Sally Larson and Jane Kleinsasser 75.83, Carolyn Thompson and Ginny Hersey 68.83.

1 p.m. Thursdays

ADVERTISEMENT

Ideal Town Hall

Thursday, Aug. 3

Duplicate: Mitchell Movement

  • North/South: Chris Brown and Diana Brown 108.50, Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur 94.00, Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones 90.50, Lorraine Northagen and Shirley Gronholm 90.00.
  • East/West: Bruce Peck and Rose Ann Stans 106.50, Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt 99.00, Eric Hanson and De Hanson 98.50, Carolyn Thompson and Ginny Hersey 90.00.

Noon Fridays

Crosslake Community Center

Party bridge

Friday, Aug. 4

  • Carolyn Thompson 4730, Ken Herd 3720, Bruce Imholte 35.20.

Call the Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Fridays.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
081123-Chefs-Hat-crumble.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
Chef's Hat: Add a twist to favorite summertime foods
14h ago
 · 
By  Donna Evans
Music in the Square July 29, 2023.JPG
Community
Music lovers turn out to Crosslake Town Square
15h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
goat seeking attention 2.jpg
Members Only
Local
When you can't beat 'em, eat 'em
21h ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
081123-Chefs-Hat-crumble.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
Chef's Hat: Add a twist to favorite summertime foods
14h ago
 · 
By  Donna Evans
081023-grims-tales-finding-bottles.jpg
Columns
Grim's Tales: One man's junk is ... well, probably still junk
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
081023-smart-salting-shutterstock.jpg
Local
4 smart salting trainings to be held in Cass and Crow Wing counties
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lakes Area Unlimited Learning logo.png
Community
Pelican Lakes is topic of Unlimited Learning program
23h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal