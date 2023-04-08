50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Card Games: 500 scores listed for March 28, 2023

Join in to play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion

By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, March 28 

  • Jim Hawkinson 3650, Edie Watson 3530, Tom Jacobson 3270, Mary Ann Gallus 3210. Leonard Blasing won the door prize.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

