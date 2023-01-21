Card Games: 500 scores for Jan. 10, 2023, in Pine River
Play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, Jan. 10
- Leonard Blasing 4110, Carol Furnstahl 2500, Curt Wohl 2390, Edie Watson 2240. Cindy Miller won the door prize.
