STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Card Games: 500 scores for Jan. 10, 2023, in Pine River

Play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion

card-games-3-metro.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 21, 2023 04:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, Jan. 10 

  • Leonard Blasing 4110, Carol Furnstahl 2500, Curt Wohl 2390, Edie Watson 2240. Cindy Miller won the door prize.

Related Topics: GAMESPINE RIVER
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
010122-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Jan. 21, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
January 21, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Wolf Ridge 1.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes sixth-graders take educational field trip to Wolf Ridge
Students and chaperones enjoyed 3 feet of fresh snow near Lake Superior
January 21, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Audubon to sponsor program on how landowners can improve property
Free event Jan. 25 will be at the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd
January 20, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
012323-grims-grub-ignacio-nachos.jpg
Lifestyle
Grim's Grub: The ultimate snack and its appropriate beginnings
How one opportunistic hotel employee became world famous
January 20, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler