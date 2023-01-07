99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Card Games: 500 results from Dec. 27, 2022, in Pine River listed

Play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 07, 2023 04:01 AM
500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, Dec. 27 

  • Mary Ann Gallus 3150, Bill Ellis 2950, Ken Schrupp 2940.

Related Topics: GAMESPINE RIVER
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
