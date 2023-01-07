Card Games: 500 results from Dec. 27, 2022, in Pine River listed
Play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, Dec. 27
- Mary Ann Gallus 3150, Bill Ellis 2950, Ken Schrupp 2940.
