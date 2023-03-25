99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Card Games: 500 game results from March 14 listed

Play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion

card-games-4-metro.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, March 14 

Leonard Blasing 4070, Jim Hawkinson 3800, Bill Ellis 3530, Carol Furnstahl 3230. Mike Olson won the door prize.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Echo Journal e-papers March 16-21, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Read Echo Journal e-edition headlines from March 16-21, 2023
March 25, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Rabbit injury March 25, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Will this tree recover, best potentilla type, and the importance of seed-starting mix
March 25, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Nisswa Lions fundraiser.jpg
Exclusive
Local
Nisswa Lions undertake childhood cancer service project
March 25, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
032523-last-windrow-home-snow.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: The grass was greener, until we returned home
March 25, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
032523-police-blotter-horse-road.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
032423-Chefs-Hat-chicken-uses.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
Chef's Hat: Chicken is popular because of its versatility
March 24, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Donna Evans
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr