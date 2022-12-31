Card Games: 500 game results from Dec. 20, 2022
Play 500 in Pine River
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, Dec. 20
- Les Dupont 4470, Jim Hawkinson 4210, Carol Furnstahl 3060. Vern Wolkenhauer won the door prize.
