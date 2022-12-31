99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Card Games: 500 game results from Dec. 20, 2022

Play 500 in Pine River

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 31, 2022 04:01 AM
500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, Dec. 20 

  • Les Dupont 4470, Jim Hawkinson 4210, Carol Furnstahl 3060. Vern Wolkenhauer won the door prize.

Related Topics: GAMESPINE RIVERIDEAL CORNERS
