Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Card Games: 500 game results from Dec. 13, 2022

Play 500 in Pine River on Tuesdays

card-games-3-metro.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 24, 2022 04:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

500 scores

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Pine River American Legion

Tuesday, Dec. 13 

  • Ron Kriewald 3880, Mike Olson 3810, Curt Wohl 3540. Jim Hawkinson won the door prize.

Related Topics: GAMESPINE RIVER
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What to read next
letters-to-santa-4-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Crosslake Community School second graders write letters to Santa
Students in Abigayle Swenson's class share thoughts with Santa
December 24, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Hackensack Auxiliary.jpg
Local
Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary gives gifts to veterans
More than 200 gifts were delivered
December 24, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Dec. 15-20, 2022, e-paper archives for Echo Journal.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Dec. 15-21, 2022, e-edition headlines in the Echo Journal
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
December 24, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
lilac tree snow damage Dec. 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding questions: Winter snow damage to trees and shrubs, hoya houseplant flowering
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about losing branches due to recent wet, heavy snow accumulation.
December 24, 2022 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler