Card Games: 500 game results from Dec. 13, 2022
Play 500 in Pine River on Tuesdays
We are part of The Trust Project.
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, Dec. 13
- Ron Kriewald 3880, Mike Olson 3810, Curt Wohl 3540. Jim Hawkinson won the door prize.
Students in Abigayle Swenson's class share thoughts with Santa
More than 200 gifts were delivered
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about losing branches due to recent wet, heavy snow accumulation.