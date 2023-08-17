Cannabis use not allowed on outdoor Pine River public property

PINE RIVER — The Pine River City Council agreed to a moratorium on cannabis sales within the city until Jan. 1, 2025, to guarantee time to create city ordinances ahead of licensing.

Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill passed the Legislature passed to legalize recreational cannabis as of Aug. 1. The bill left many details undecided. A yet-unformed state Office of Cannabis Management is to handle state licensing and provide guidelines for cities at an undetermined time; however, many cities have taken to creating temporary moratoriums just in case the OCM forms and begins issuing licensing before municipalities are prepared with their own procedures.

Pine River Police Chief Paul Sand recommended a moratorium ordinance during the Tuesday, Aug. 8, regular meeting based on one passed in Pierz. Without an ordinance, if the state begins offering licenses before the city has zoning and other regulations in place, the city would be basically forced to issue licenses without their own review.

Sand said the moratorium gives the city time to consider zoning and defining which properties can include cannabis as a "permitted use" in specific zones.

Council member Troy Gregory was absent from the meeting. Tony DeSanto voted in opposition to the ordinance with the remainder of the council voting in favor.

Sand also recommended an ordinance banning the use of cannabis on outdoor public property within the city.

In addition, the council:



Learned the city's nuisance ordinance has been successful in cleaning up many properties in the city, some with city staff assistance.

Learned the new pavilion at the dam park will begin construction in September.

Learned American Rescue Plan Act funds have funded repairs for virtually all freeze-prone sections of city sewer.

Accepted a bid from Eagle Construction, lowest bidder, for the construction of a new drinking water treatment facility at a cost of $2,911,745. City Engineer Bryan Drown said grants are likely to pay approximately 89% of the project costs.

Agreed to offer sale of the last lot located in the city's industrial park to Pasano Properties for $15,000. Pasano requested the property for $10,000, but council members felt that was too low.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.