Canada wildfire smoke presence expected to continue through summer

Smoke from Canada wildfires has been a persistent stain on the horizon for most of Minnesota this summer, leading to a record 23 air quality alerts being issued in the state this year.

Though the state hasn't had any such alerts in the past few weeks, unfortunately, the haze and foul odors drifting down into the lakes area might not be gone for good.

"It's hard to say," said David Brown, air quality meteorologist with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. "I think the environmental officials in Canada have continued to predict an active fire season throughout the rest of the summer."

To make matters worse, the Canada wildfires started early and are widespread.

"There have been actually quite a few wildfires burning across Canada," said Brown. "Their wildfire season got started particularly early this year. Their official season doesn't start until July 1, and they usually don't see wildfires start to pop up until about that time and then peak in about August.

"They had fires that started as early as March," he said. "The first one started in Alberta and Saskatchewan. And those ones that have been going since March, they really ramped up in early May."

Fires have since started in Quebec and Ontario as well, possibly approaching a record number of fires. This may have been a result of low snowfall and a dry spring combined with dry fuel.

That smoke is far-reaching, notably covering New York City recently with a thick, brown cloud and even reaching southern states.

On Friday, June 30, 100 million Americans were under air-quality alerts as smoke spread farther.

"It moved into the U.S. in the Dakotas and Montana and then into Minnesota and then moved south and reached all the way to Texas," Brown said. "There was an air quality event a couple of weeks ago that impacted the East Coast of the United States and that impacted people from Maine all the way down to North Carolina.

"So the smoke can travel a long ways," he said. "And it can hold together pretty well, and by particle levels can stay very high for hundreds if not thousands of miles."

St. Paul set a record for this year with particle levels reaching 111 micrograms per cubic meter. The overall record for the state was set in 2021 in Red Lake Nation, the northwesternmost air monitor in the state.

Air quality issues due to either particles or ozone could exacerbate breathing issues for the very old, very young or those with pre-existing conditions. For those without breathing issues, the smoke still poses an inconvenience at least.

"Those particles can get deep in the lungs into the bloodstream and cause inflammation, which can just kind of make you feel generally lousy. And ozone is also a lung irritant, it can just irritate the lungs and causes asthma symptoms to worsen," Brown said.

Unfortunately, Brown said it would take a very fine filtration system to really escape the smoke, which most buildings do not have. Even staying inside provides little protection.

The main precaution is to be careful with physical exertion during days with air quality alerts.

"The most important thing that people can do is just limit or avoid exertion and try and keep their heart rate down," Brown said. "When when you exercise or when you exert yourself and your breathing and heart rate get up, that's when you can start experiencing more adverse health effects due to the wildfire smoke."

In recent years, Minnesota has experienced a growing number of air alerts, not only from the recurring Canada wildfires, but also ozone created during hot, dry spells.

The MPCA uses a color coded system for air alerts, where orange is bad for those with breathing issues and red is bad for everyone. There is also a purple alert that went out in 2021, but that level of alert is rare.

"We've had 17 days of orange ozone this year and 12 days of orange fine particles (smoke)," Brown said. "I don't remember off the top of my head but we've had two to three days of red for fine particles and just one day of red for ozone (June 21) and likely one day of red for ozone (June 22). We typically just have a few orange days every year on average. It's becoming more common in recent years."

Fire risk

The combination of extreme weather and a growing supply of ground level fuel has created a perfect storm in Canada for persistent wildfires.

Forest management is an important part of fire prevention in forested areas. That means not only controlling the presence of old, dry wood on the forest floor, but especially monitoring and preventing large swaths of forest land from being killed by insects and disease.

These wildfires can often be part of a natural cycle of renewal that comes and goes. But the last few years, that part of the cycle doesn't seem to be going anywhere.

"There has been ups and downs with moisture regimes, and also insect and disease issues where you get more acres of dead and available fuels. It can lead to many more acres of material being burned in make it more difficult for extinguishing those fires," said Craig Schultz, Department of Natural Resources fire team leader for the Backus area.

While the lakes area has certainly experienced some recent hot, dry summers, including 2021, when burning restrictions dominated the summer, the forestry has not noted any significant die-outs locally.

With any luck, that may mean experiencing wildfires to the extreme like those in Canada is unlikely.

Stress from the 2022-2023 snow load and following spring drought may have stressed trees and made them more susceptible to insects and disease, but any true impacts will not be known for a year at least, as any infestations will not show real symptoms immediately.

Despite recent rainfall, dry conditions continue across the state, the DNR said in a news release. Fire danger can change quickly, especially with the kind of warm and dry conditions that seem to persist this summer.

People cause more than 98% of all wildfires in Minnesota by debris burning, fireworks, campfires and other activities. Being cautious and keeping safety top of mind are critical to preventing human-caused wildfires, the DNR said.

The DNR continues to monitor conditions regularly and will adjust county-specific burning restrictions as necessary.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.