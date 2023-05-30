Camp Knutson to host spring kickoff meeting June 1

CROSSLAKE — Camp Knutson will host its volunteer spring kickoff meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at Camp Knutson (11148 Manhattan Point Blvd in Crosslake).

Read more local area news





There will be a social gathering along with coffee and pastries, followed by the regular volunteer community meeting and the opportunity to sign up for many different volunteer activities that will happen throughout the summer.

This event is geared toward new friends and neighbors looking to learn more about volunteer activities that support kids who have disabilities, medical conditions and other identified needs.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Generous support, no matter how big or small, makes a difference in the lives of those that need it most. For more information about volunteer opportunities at Camp Knutson, call 218-543-4232 or email camp.knutson@lssmn.org .