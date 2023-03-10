6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Calia Chaney, Clay Erickson are Pequot Lakes High School ExCEL award winners

Chaney was named one of 36 state winners

Calia Chaney
March 10, 2023 02:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes High School’s Clay Erickson and Calia Chaney were named winners of the ExCEL Award.

Clay Erickson
The ExCEL — Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership — recognition program is designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities and show leadership qualities and volunteer in their community.

Students must maintain a 3.0 or higher grade point average, participate in Minnesota State High School League sponsored athletic and fine art activities, hold leadership positions and work voluntarily in their community.

Erickson is the son of Matt and Sarah Erickson. He is involved with football, basketball, baseball, clay target and band.

He also volunteers with youth sports camps and is involved with his church.

Chaney is the daughter of Jay and Melissa Chaney. She is involved in cross country, alpine skiing, track and band.

She volunteers at church and youth track events, and she works with the REEL North Alliance.

Chaney is one of 36 individuals selected as state winners. She will be honored at the girls basketball state tournament Saturday, March 18.

