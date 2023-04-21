99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Calendar: May 21-29, 2023, events listed

Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area

april-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Graphic / Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 AM

April

  • 21: Paul Bunyan Band Festival, 7 p.m., CTC Center, Pillager High School
  • 22: Ideal Green Market Co-op indoor farmers and crafters market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Ideal Town Hall/Fire Department
  • 22: Deep Portage Learning Center 50-year anniversary event, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. activities, music until 6 p.m., Hackensack
  • 25: An Evening in Tuscany spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Faith in Action for Cass County, 5-6:30 p.m., Union Church, Hackensack
  • 26: Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society: Minnesota Loon Restoration Program, 7 p.m., Northland Arboretum, Baxter
  • 26: Central Lakes College String Orchestra and Choir spring program, "Songs of Spring," 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre and via livestream
  • 26-28: Friends of the Brainerd Public Library Big Spring Book Sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Westgate Mall, Brainerd-Baxter
  • 27-29: Rummage sale, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. April 27-28, 8 a.m.-noon April 29, Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa
  • 28: Grassroots Concert: Luke LeBlanc, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church, Nisswa
  • 28-29: Senior Days & Expo, The Log Church, Crosslake
  • 28-29: Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes: 5K color run April 28; marathon, half marathon. relay marathon and 10K April 29, Nisswa
Read more 'Things To Do'

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
4170534+0428_patriotics-logo.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes robotics team competing at world championship
April 20, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Echo Journal e-editions April 13-18, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Check out April 13-18, 2023, Echo Journal headlines
April 20, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Long, snowy winter brings long list of road repairs in Crow Wing County
April 20, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Echo Journal e-editions April 13-18, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Check out April 13-18, 2023, Echo Journal headlines
April 20, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake City Council County Roads 3 and 66 improvement ideas.png
Local
Open house for CRs 3 and 66 project designs set in Crosslake
April 20, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Sports
Leagues teeing off at Emily Greens
April 20, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
IMG_3656.JPG
Local
Nordby takes Miss Pequot Lakes crown
April 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan