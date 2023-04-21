Calendar: May 21-29, 2023, events listed
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
April
- 21: Paul Bunyan Band Festival, 7 p.m., CTC Center, Pillager High School
- 22: Ideal Green Market Co-op indoor farmers and crafters market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Ideal Town Hall/Fire Department
- 22: Deep Portage Learning Center 50-year anniversary event, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. activities, music until 6 p.m., Hackensack
- 25: An Evening in Tuscany spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Faith in Action for Cass County, 5-6:30 p.m., Union Church, Hackensack
- 26: Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society: Minnesota Loon Restoration Program, 7 p.m., Northland Arboretum, Baxter
- 26: Central Lakes College String Orchestra and Choir spring program, "Songs of Spring," 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre and via livestream
- 26-28: Friends of the Brainerd Public Library Big Spring Book Sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Westgate Mall, Brainerd-Baxter
- 27-29: Rummage sale, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. April 27-28, 8 a.m.-noon April 29, Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa
- 28: Grassroots Concert: Luke LeBlanc, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church, Nisswa
- 28-29: Senior Days & Expo, The Log Church, Crosslake
- 28-29: Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes: 5K color run April 28; marathon, half marathon. relay marathon and 10K April 29, Nisswa
