Calendar: May 19-29, 2023, events listed
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
May
- 19-20: Pequot Lakes Community Theatre: Auditions for “Shrek The Musical,” 6-9 p.m., Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
- 25: Pequot Lakes splash pad grand opening, 4-7 p.m., North Trailside Park
- 26: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
- 27: Crosslake’s Original Craft & Flea Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mission of the Cross Lutheran Church
- 27: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
- 27-29: Junior high and high school rodeo state finals, Cass County Fairgrounds, Pine River
- 28: Memorial Day service: 1 p.m., Finnelly Cemetery, Hackensack
- 29: Memorial Day services: Backus Cemetery, 10 a.m.; Hackensack City Park, 10 a.m.; Hillcrest Cemetery, Hackensack, 11 a.m.; Ponto Lake Cemetery, 11 a.m.; Nisswa American Legion, noon
ADVERTISEMENT