Calendar: May 19-29, 2023, events listed

Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area

may-2023-calendar.jpg
Graphic / Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

May

  • 19-20: Pequot Lakes Community Theatre: Auditions for “Shrek The Musical,” 6-9 p.m., Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
  • 25: Pequot Lakes splash pad grand opening, 4-7 p.m., North Trailside Park
  • 26:  Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
  • 27: Crosslake’s Original Craft & Flea Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mission of the Cross Lutheran Church
  • 27: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
  • 27-29: Junior high and high school rodeo state finals, Cass County Fairgrounds, Pine River
  • 28: Memorial Day service: 1 p.m., Finnelly Cemetery, Hackensack 
  • 29: Memorial Day services: Backus Cemetery, 10 a.m.; Hackensack City Park, 10 a.m.; Hillcrest Cemetery, Hackensack, 11 a.m.; Ponto Lake Cemetery, 11 a.m.; Nisswa American Legion, noon
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
