Calendar: May 11-20, 2023, events listed
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
May
- 11: Lakes Area United Way fundraiser: Keys for Community featuring Deuces Wild Dueling Piano Show, 6 p.m., The Woods Gather on 3 Event Center, Brainerd
- 12-14: Pine River-Backus Community Education: “The Great Ice Cream Scheme,” 7 p.m. May 12-13, 2 p.m. May 14, PR-B High School gym
- 13: Mindfulness Triathlon, 9-11 a.m., Nisswa City Park and Paul Bunyan Trail
- 13: Timber Bay Spaghetti Feed/Ice Cream Sundae Bar/Silent Auction fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., Pine River American Legion
- 13-14: Junior high and high school rodeo, Cass County Fairgrounds, Pine River
- 19-20: Pequot Lakes Community Theatre: Auditions for “Shrek The Musical,” 6-9 p.m., Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
