99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Calendar: May 11-20, 2023, events listed

Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

May

  • 11: Lakes Area United Way fundraiser: Keys for Community featuring Deuces Wild Dueling Piano Show, 6 p.m., The Woods Gather on 3 Event Center, Brainerd
  • 12-14: Pine River-Backus Community Education: “The Great Ice Cream Scheme,” 7 p.m. May 12-13, 2 p.m. May 14, PR-B High School gym
  • 13: Mindfulness Triathlon, 9-11 a.m., Nisswa City Park and Paul Bunyan Trail
  • 13: Timber Bay Spaghetti Feed/Ice Cream Sundae Bar/Silent Auction fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., Pine River American Legion
  • 13-14: Junior high and high school rodeo, Cass County Fairgrounds, Pine River
  • 19-20: Pequot Lakes Community Theatre: Auditions for “Shrek The Musical,” 6-9 p.m., Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
Read more 'Things To Do'

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Tabitha Kibwaa.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes' Kibwaa takes third at state speech meet
May 09, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County celebrates foster care families and partners
May 09, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Backus-Water-Tower.jpg
Local
Over $10,000 repairs spur investigation into watery fuel in Backus
May 09, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Tabitha Kibwaa.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes' Kibwaa takes third at state speech meet
May 09, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
9-10-na.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Central Lakes Thunder 1st in Gopher State Tournament
May 09, 2023 03:57 PM
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County celebrates foster care families and partners
May 09, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
April 13, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr