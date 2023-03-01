Calendar: March 3-12, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events listing
Take in a concert, scholarship competition, Ice Tee Open, Polar Plunge or musical
March
3: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center: “Songwriters in the Round,” 7 p.m., Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd High School
4: Ice Tee Open, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar, Crosslake
4: Polar Plunge, noon, Pelican Lake, Breezy Point Resort
4: Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition, 6:30 p.m., Nisswa Elementary School
6: Author Marcie Stokman, 6:30 p.m., Pine River Public Library
6: Clear Vision with Confidence, Grand View Lodge, Nisswa
10: Grassroots Concert: Ellis Delaney, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church, Nisswa
11-12: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center and Brainerd Community Theatre: “High School Musical Jr.” auditions, noon-2 p.m., Central Lakes College, Brainerd
