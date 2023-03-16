6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Calendar: March 2023 events listed for Brainerd lakes area

Attend the parade in Crosslake, take in a Grassroots Concert in Nisswa

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

March

  • 18: St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Celebration, Crosslake, 2-mile parade
  • 24: Grassroots Concert: Jaspar Lepak, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church, Nisswa
  • 24-25: Brainerd Lakes Home Show & Expo, Essentia Health Sports Center, Brainerd
  • 26: Lakes Area Music Festival: Curated by Garrett McQueen, 2 p.m., Brainerd
  • 27: Kitchigami Regional Library presentation: Kevin Kling, 6:30 p.m., Pine River-Backus High School
  • 30: Festival of the Arts featuring grades K-12 visual arts, dance and music, 5-8 p.m., Pequot Lakes Athletic Center
  • 31: Breezy Point Figure Skating Club, Heroes vs Villains, 6 p.m., Breezy Point Sports Complex
