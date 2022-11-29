Calendar: Listing of Brainerd lakes area events Nov. 30-Dec. 11, 2022
Take a look at upcoming holiday events in the Brainerd lakes area
November
- 30: Sertoma Winter Wonderland, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Northland Arboretum, Brainerd
December
- 1-3, 7-10, 14-17, 21-31: Sertoma Winter Wonderland, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Northland Arboretum, Brainerd
- 1-2: Radiothon to End Child Abuse, noon Dec. 1-noon Dec. 2
- 1: Taste of the Holidays, 4-7 p.m., Schaefer’s Foods, Nisswa
- 1: Central Lakes College Choir Concert, 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, CLC, Brainerd
- 1: Heartland Symphony Orchestra outreach concert, “Holidays Around the World,” 7:30 p.m., the Log Church, Crosslake
- 2: Jingle & Mingle Jazz Orchestra, 5:30-8 p.m., Roundhouse Brewery Event Center, Nisswa
- 3: NOT a Cookie Walk sale, 9 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church, Pine River
- 3: Holiday at the Dam, noon-3 p.m., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recreation Area, Crosslake
- 3: Christmas for Kids Crosslake fundraiser, 3-8 p.m., Maucieri’s in Crosslake
- 3: Heartland Symphony Orchestra winter concert, “Holidays Around the World,” 7:30 p.m., Charles D. Martin Auditorium, Little Falls
- 4: Kids Christmas Party, 1-3 p.m., Nisswa American Legion
- 4: Heartland Symphony Orchestra winter concert, “Holidays Around the World,” 2:30 p.m., Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd High School
- 7: Holly Jolly and Tuba Christmas featuring Central Lakes College music ensembles, 7 p.m, CLC campus commons, Brainerd
- 7-10: Actors Repertory Theatre: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” 7 p.m., Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd High School
- 10: Santa’s Bobbin’ Into Town & Light Up the Night Parade, Pequot Lakes: parade at 6 p.m.
- 10: Pine River Parade of Lights: parade at 5 p.m., fireworks at 6 p.m.
- 10: Cookie Walk/Bake Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion
- 10: Children’s Shop Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Pequot Lakes
- 11: Tonic Sol-Fa, 6 p.m., Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd High School
