Calendar: January 2023 Brainerd lakes area events showcased
Take a look at upcoming theater performances, music events and more
December
- 28-31: Sertoma Winter Wonderland, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Northland Arboretum, Brainerd
January
- 7: Pequot Lakes Community Education: Scandinavian Showcase, 7 p.m., Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
- 12: Pequot Lakes Chamber Excellence in Service Award banquet, 5 p.m., Pequot Lakes American Legion
- 14-15: Nisswa 100 cross-country snowmobile race
- 14: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts: GreatWorks Theatre Company performs “Mytholomania!” 2 and 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
- 23: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts: OboeBass!, 7 p.m., Dryden Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
- 24-26 and 31-Feb. 2: Brainerd Community Theatre: “9 to 5: The Musical,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
- 28: Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, noon-3 p.m., Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Gull Lake
