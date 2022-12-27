Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Calendar: January 2023 Brainerd lakes area events showcased

Take a look at upcoming theater performances, music events and more

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 27, 2022 04:01 AM
December

  • 28-31: Sertoma Winter Wonderland, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Northland Arboretum, Brainerd
Scavenger hunt.jpg
Local
Prizes available for Happy Dancing Turtle’s winter bingo scavenger hunt
Entries may be completed and submitted by Jan. 15
December 27, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
122422-color-run-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Run for the Lakes announces Friday night color run in Nisswa
The Run for the Lakes is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 28-29
December 26, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity volunteers help left the wooden framework of Lori Hannahs' new home in Pequot Lakes when it was under construction earlier this year.
Local
Just in time for the holidays: Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity helps woman own new home
Lori Hannahs’ new two-bedroom home in Pequot Lakes was built with funds raised by the 2021 and 2022 performances of Dancing with the Lakes Area Stars.
December 22, 2022 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
glapa-logo.jpg
Local
Cast and crew announced for Pequot Lakes performance of 'The Great Gatsby'
Ben Gordon and Eddie Bindha to play important characters
December 20, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
miss-nisswa-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Contestants sought for Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition
Registration is open until Feb. 4; pageant is March
December 20, 2022 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
112922-december-events-calendar.jpg
Local
Calendar: Dec. 21, 2022-Jan. 15, 2023 events
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
December 20, 2022 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Balsam-Moon-sized-Logo.jpg
Local
Winter solstice event is Dec. 21 north of Pine River
Balsam Moon Preserve invites participants to say goodbye to the past
December 18, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Savi Skin Studio.jpg
Local
Savi Skin Studio wins Pequot Lakes Business Decorating Contest
Businesses competed in a decorating contest ahead of Santa's Bobbin into Town events
December 16, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Santa Claus
Local
Pine River Parade of Lights warms up the weekend
Annual event thrives in spite of icy conditions
December 15, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

January

  • 7: Pequot Lakes Community Education: Scandinavian Showcase, 7 p.m., Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
  • 12: Pequot Lakes Chamber Excellence in Service Award banquet, 5 p.m., Pequot Lakes American Legion
  • 14-15: Nisswa 100 cross-country snowmobile race
  • 14: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts: GreatWorks Theatre Company performs “Mytholomania!” 2 and 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
  • 23: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts: OboeBass!, 7 p.m., Dryden Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
  • 24-26 and 31-Feb. 2: Brainerd Community Theatre: “9 to 5: The Musical,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
  • 28: Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, noon-3 p.m., Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Gull Lake

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
living-for-long-haul-cue.jpg
Local
Balsam Moon: How do we begin to live more sustainable lives? Part 1
A few tips on less stressful, sustainable living.
December 27, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Douglas J. Weiss
Krista Knudsen at last Lake Shore City Council meeting as mayor.jpg
Local
Lake Shore, Nisswa face $2 million shortfall to complete Gull Lake Trail
Estimated cost is $5.4 million, and cities have $3.4 million in grant funding
December 27, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
pine-river-backus-family-center.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Family Center lists January 2023 services
Various services help families in the Pine River-Backus area
December 26, 2022 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Swimming, cross-country skiing and knitting lessons scheduled in January in Pequot Lakes
Classes start Jan. 9
December 26, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal