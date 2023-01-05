99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Calendar: January 2023 Brainerd lakes area events listed

Take a look at upcoming winter events both inside and outside

january-2023-shutterstock-metro.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com/Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 05, 2023 03:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

January

  • 7: Pequot Lakes Community Education: Scandinavian Showcase, 7 p.m., Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
  • 12: Pequot Lakes Chamber Excellence in Service Award banquet, 5 p.m., Pequot Lakes American Legion
  • 14-15: Nisswa 100 cross-country snowmobile race
Read more 'Things To Do'
prm-2023-pine-river-guide.jpg
Exclusive
Community
2023 Pine River Area Visitor Guide
'Like' and follow the Pine River Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and find us online at www.pinerivermn.com
January 05, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Classes on knitting and driving offered in Pequot Lakes
Community education has space available for birthday parties
January 04, 2023 04:01 PM
Scandinavian Showcase in Pequot Lakes.jpg
Local
Scandinavian Showcase set Jan. 7 in Pequot Lakes
Renee Vaughan, Bruce “Ole” Danielson and Chad Filley will perform in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
January 01, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
55-plus driver discount classes offered in Crosslake, Pequot Lakes and Nisswa
These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the insurance discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course
December 29, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Scavenger hunt.jpg
Local
Prizes available for Happy Dancing Turtle’s winter bingo scavenger hunt
Entries may be completed and submitted by Jan. 15
December 27, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
january-2023-shutterstock-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: January 2023 Brainerd lakes area events showcased
Take a look at upcoming theater performances, music events and more
December 27, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
122422-color-run-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Run for the Lakes announces Friday night color run in Nisswa
The Run for the Lakes is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 28-29
December 26, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity volunteers help left the wooden framework of Lori Hannahs' new home in Pequot Lakes when it was under construction earlier this year.
Local
Just in time for the holidays: Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity helps woman own new home
Lori Hannahs’ new two-bedroom home in Pequot Lakes was built with funds raised by the 2021 and 2022 performances of Dancing with the Lakes Area Stars.
December 22, 2022 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
glapa-logo.jpg
Local
Cast and crew announced for Pequot Lakes performance of 'The Great Gatsby'
Ben Gordon and Eddie Bindha to play important characters
December 20, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

  • 14: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts: GreatWorks Theatre Company performs “Mytholomania!” 2 and 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
  • 23: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts: OboeBass!, 7 p.m., Dryden Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
  • 24-26 and 31-Feb. 2: Brainerd Community Theatre: “9 to 5: The Musical,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
  • 28: Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, noon-3 p.m., Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Gull Lake

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DOALL-ACCESSMUSICTHEATERBRAINERDPEQUOT LAKES
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What to read next
Shari Monahan Hopkins
Local
Lake Country Faces: Pequot Lakes Employee of the Year finds joy in helping others
Shari Monahan, Hopkins Health and Wellness - Lakes Area Clinic office manager, received the 2023 Pequot Lakes Employee of the Year award from the Chamber of Commerce.
January 05, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Megan Buffington
trail cleanup 3.JPG
Local
Snowmobilers asked to ride trails cautiously, look for downed trees and heavy equipment
Groomed local trails still recovering from mid-December storms.
January 04, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
snow-tracks-lucin.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County in winter weather warning
Residents can expect snowfall and freezing drizzle
January 03, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning during power outages
Heavy storms that cause power outages, can lead to an increase in the number of reported carbon monoxide exposures
January 03, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal