Calendar: Jan. 25-Feb. 6, 2023
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
January
- 25-26 and 31-Feb. 2: Brainerd Community Theatre: “9 to 5: The Musical,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
- 26: Nisswa Lions diaper drive, 4:30-7 p.m., The Pickle Factory, Nisswa
- 28: Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, noon-3 p.m., Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Gull Lake
February
- 1-2: Brainerd Community Theatre: “9 to 5: The Musical,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
- 2-4: WinterFest, Crosslake
- 4: Date Night with Phil Gungor, 7-9 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Pequot Lakes
- 4: Cuyuna Lakes Ice Fishing Contest, Serpent Lake, Crosby
- 4-6: Northwoods Pond Hockey Classic, Pelican Lake, Breezy Point Resort
