Calendar: Jan. 25-Feb. 6, 2023

Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area

january-2023-shutterstock-metro.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com/Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 25, 2023 07:57 AM
January

  • 25-26 and 31-Feb. 2: Brainerd Community Theatre: “9 to 5: The Musical,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
  • 26: Nisswa Lions diaper drive, 4:30-7 p.m., The Pickle Factory, Nisswa
  • 28: Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, noon-3 p.m., Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Gull Lake
Pequot Antique Snowmobiles_4891.JPG
Local
Over 325 sleds are part of Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous in Pequot Lakes
Record is set during 29th annual event
January 25, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pequot-community-education-horizon.jpg
Local
Painting, Valentine's Day cards and knitting classes offered through Pequot Lakes Community Education
Classes start Jan. 26
January 25, 2023 03:01 AM
JoAnn Weaver's home garden.jpg
Local
Nisswa Garden Club event set Jan. 26
JoAnn Weaver's free program will be on color in the garden
January 24, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
‘Hibernation Celebration’ set Feb. 9 at Pequot Lakes Early Childhood Family Center
Those interested should RSVP by Monday, Feb 6
January 24, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Educational classes on yoga and Microsoft Excel slated in Pequot Lakes
These Community Education classes have already begun
January 23, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Woman gives tour of house next to stairs with books stored underneath.
Minnesota
Minnesota's most-wish-listed Airbnb is work of art
The Minneapolis space speaks well for Minnesota. "We’re much more open and experimental than I think the country sometimes gives us credit for," artist Venus DeMars said.
January 22, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Ice Fishing Extravaganza 15 inches.JPG
Local
15 inches of ice means Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza 2023 is officially a go Jan. 28
33rd annual contest will run from noon to 3 p.m. on Gull Lake's Hole-in-the-Day Bay
January 21, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Audubon to sponsor program on how landowners can improve property
Free event Jan. 25 will be at the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd
January 20, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Fun Run (23).JPG
Local
Back to Hack is back in Hackensack
Former marathon qualifier wins fun run; Mrs. Minnesota International attends day's events
January 18, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler

February

  • 1-2: Brainerd Community Theatre: “9 to 5: The Musical,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
  • 2-4: WinterFest, Crosslake
  • 4: Date Night with Phil Gungor, 7-9 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Pequot Lakes
  • 4: Cuyuna Lakes Ice Fishing Contest, Serpent Lake, Crosby
  • 4-6: Northwoods Pond Hockey Classic, Pelican Lake, Breezy Point Resort

012523-pine-river-pageant-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Miss Pine River Scholarship Pageant contestants sought
Pageant scholarships increased for 2023
January 25, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Iowa State University announces local students on fall 2022 dean’s list
These students recognized for achievements
January 24, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Pine-River-water-tower.jpg
Local
Pine River City Council prepares for new year with appointments
Barclay Township will pay more for contract for police services
January 24, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to dean's list at UW-River Falls
Students receive distinction for academic achievements
January 23, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch