Calendar: Jan. 19-28, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events
Snowmobile rendezvous, performing arts, theatre events are on tap
We are part of The Trust Project.
January
- 19-21: Pequot Lakes Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous, Trailside Park
- 21: Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club: Beer and wine tasting fundraiser, 3 p.m. Billy’s at Breezy Point
- 21: Winter Rendezvous, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Deep Portage Learning Center, Hacknsack
- 23: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts: OboeBass!, 7 p.m., Dryden Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
- 24-26 and 31-Feb. 2: Brainerd Community Theatre: “9 to 5: The Musical,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
- 26: Nisswa Lions diaper drive, 4:30-7 p.m., The Pickle Factory, Nisswa
- 28: Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, noon-3 p.m., Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Gull Lake
