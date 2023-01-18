STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News reporting
Calendar: Jan. 19-28, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events

Snowmobile rendezvous, performing arts, theatre events are on tap

january-2023-shutterstock-metro.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com/Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 18, 2023 03:01 AM
January

  • 19-21: Pequot Lakes Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous, Trailside Park
  • 21: Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club: Beer and wine tasting fundraiser, 3 p.m. Billy’s at Breezy Point
  • 21: Winter Rendezvous, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Deep Portage Learning Center, Hacknsack
  • 23: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts: OboeBass!, 7 p.m., Dryden Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
  • 24-26 and 31-Feb. 2: Brainerd Community Theatre: “9 to 5: The Musical,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
  • 26: Nisswa Lions diaper drive, 4:30-7 p.m., The Pickle Factory, Nisswa
  • 28: Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, noon-3 p.m., Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Gull Lake
Nisswa Women's Club to meet Jan. 19
Club members will meet for lunch and socializing at Ernie's on Gull
January 17, 2023 04:01 AM
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes church to host comedic presentation on marriage
Date Night with Phil Gungor is scheduled Feb. 4
January 15, 2023 02:01 PM
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Classes on Minecraft, soccer, driving and gnome making offered in Pequot Lakes
Community Education classes start Jan. 17
January 15, 2023 01:01 PM
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Hackensack Legion Auxiliary to host Jan. 15 fundraiser breakfast
Proceeds will support youth scholarships
January 13, 2023 04:01 PM
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Bobber Bocce on Ice returns Feb. 11 to Sibley Lake in Pequot Lakes
Registration for event ends Jan. 20
January 13, 2023 07:01 AM
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Deep Portage to host 44th winter rendezvous
Jan. 21 event features family fun outdoor activities.
January 11, 2023 07:01 AM
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Balsam Moon in Pine River hosts four week webinar
Webinar explores the concept of an earth centered world view.
January 11, 2023 06:01 AM
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Calendar: Jan. 12-28, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events
Nisswa 100 snowmobile race and Back to Hack events slated weekend of Jan. 14-15
January 10, 2023 07:01 AM
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pine River American Legion hosts 45th cribbage tournament
A banquet will be held after the 8-week tournament.
January 09, 2023 02:01 PM
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

