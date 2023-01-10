99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Calendar: Jan. 12-28, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events

Nisswa 100 snowmobile race and Back to Hack events slated weekend of Jan. 14-15

january-2023-shutterstock-metro.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com/Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 10, 2023 07:01 AM
Share


January

  • 12: Pequot Lakes Chamber Excellence in Service Award banquet, 5 p.m., Pequot Lakes American Legion
  • 13-15: Back to Hack events, Hackensack
  • 14-15: Nisswa 100 cross-country snowmobile race
  • 14: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts: GreatWorks Theatre Company performs “Mytholomania!” 2 and 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
  • 19-21: Pequot Lakes Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous, Trailside Park
  • 21: Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club: Beer and wine tasting fundraiser, 3 p.m. Billy’s at Breezy Point
  • 21: Winter Rendezvous, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Deep Portage Learning Center, Hacknsack
  • 23: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts: OboeBass!, 7 p.m., Dryden Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
  • 24-26 and 31-Feb. 2: Brainerd Community Theatre: “9 to 5: The Musical,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
  • 26: Nisswa Lions diaper drive, 4:30-7 p.m., The Pickle Factory, Nisswa
  • 28: Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, noon-3 p.m., Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Gull Lake
010923-cribbage-tournament-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River American Legion hosts 45th cribbage tournament
A banquet will be held after the 8-week tournament.
January 09, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Back to Hack snow sculpture minions (2).JPG
Local
Back to Hack returns Jan. 13
Favorite events including snow sculpting, medallion hunt, fun run, and ice fishing tournament.
January 09, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club to hold beer and wine tasting fundraiser
Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door and will benefit the Lions
January 09, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
122921-brain-workout-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Brainerd American Association of University Women plans Jan. 21 brain buster trivia event
Long running event seeking participants for trivia game.
January 08, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
back-2-basics-logo.jpg
Local
Registration open for Feb. 11 Back to Basics
Event returns to in person format.
January 07, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Heartland Poets meeting Jan. 7
Group meets at Brainerd Public Library
January 06, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Region 5 awards.jpg
Local
Region Five Development Commission announces annual award winners
Awardees include Pine River locals involved in meat packing education development.
January 06, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Pelican Lake Conservation Club to hold pancake breakfast for Lakes Area Food Shelf
Food shelf volunteers will be helping serve and available to answer questions about their organization.
January 06, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
january-2023-shutterstock-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: January 2023 Brainerd lakes area events listed
Take a look at upcoming winter events both inside and outside
January 05, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

