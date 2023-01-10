Calendar: Jan. 12-28, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events
Nisswa 100 snowmobile race and Back to Hack events slated weekend of Jan. 14-15
January
- 12: Pequot Lakes Chamber Excellence in Service Award banquet, 5 p.m., Pequot Lakes American Legion
- 13-15: Back to Hack events, Hackensack
- 14-15: Nisswa 100 cross-country snowmobile race
- 14: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts: GreatWorks Theatre Company performs “Mytholomania!” 2 and 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
- 19-21: Pequot Lakes Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous, Trailside Park
- 21: Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club: Beer and wine tasting fundraiser, 3 p.m. Billy’s at Breezy Point
- 21: Winter Rendezvous, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Deep Portage Learning Center, Hacknsack
- 23: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts: OboeBass!, 7 p.m., Dryden Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
- 24-26 and 31-Feb. 2: Brainerd Community Theatre: “9 to 5: The Musical,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
- 26: Nisswa Lions diaper drive, 4:30-7 p.m., The Pickle Factory, Nisswa
- 28: Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, noon-3 p.m., Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Gull Lake
