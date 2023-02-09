99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Calendar: Feb. 8-26, 2023, events listed for Brainerd lakes area

Attend Back to Basics in Pine River; play Bobber Bocce on Ice in Pequot Lakes

020123-february-2023-metro.jpg
Graphic / Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 09, 2023 06:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

February

11: Happy Dancing Turtle: Back to Basics, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Pine River-Backus School
11: Bobber Bocce on Ice, Sibley Lake, Pequot Lakes
13: Lakes Area Unlimited Learning: “Revitalizing the Ojibwe Language,” 2 p.m., Forum Room, Crosby-Ironton High School
17-19: Nisswa Winter Jubilee
17-19, 24-26: Pequot Lakes Community Theater: “The Great Gatsby,” 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Pequot Lakes High School auditorium

winterfest (102).JPG
Local
Perfect day, perfect soup for Crosslake WinterFest
Over 26 businesses participate in delicious annual SoupFest tradition
February 08, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
55-plus driver discount classes offered in Crosslake, Nisswa and Pequot Lakes
These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the insurance discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course
February 08, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
020723-women-health-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center announces ladies health night out in Nisswa
Event will discuss the impact of health and life circumstances on sex drive.
February 07, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
020723-ojibwe-language-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Unlimited Learning event in Crosby to highlight effort to revitalize Ojibwe language
Author Chato Gonzales will speak on the challenges in making Ojibwe a teachable language
February 07, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Crosslake Garden Club lists upcoming meetings
The club meets the third Wednesday of the month at the Crosslake Community Center
February 07, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Nisswa Women's Club to meet Feb. 16
The meeting will focus on socializing with group members
February 06, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Minnesota Fish Art Contest
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Fish Art Contest open to students in grades K-12
Original artwork and an essay must be submitted by Feb. 28.
February 06, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rosenmeier Kohls Steve.jpg
Local
Rosenmeier Forum in Brainerd to review photography of Brainerd Dispatch's Steve Kohls
Photographs from historic Brainerd events will be on view
February 05, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pine-river-150th-logo.jpg
Local
Registration open for Pine River's 150th Anniversary All School Reunion
Registrants support programming and get goodies and deals
February 04, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
Pequot Lakes Junior City Council member Brayden Spiczka Feb. 6, 2023.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes won't regulate or require a permit for short-term rentals
Council consensus is people pay property taxes and should be able to use their property as they wish, within reason
February 09, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Pine River-Backus takes third at first round robin and competes in Tech invitational
Next round robin is Feb. 9.
February 08, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Northern Brainerd lakes area churches to participate in Lenten food shelf challenge
Seven churches in Pequot Lakes, Nisswa and Crosslake will accept foods and funds for Crosslake and Pequot Lakes food shelves
February 08, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
cass-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Eden Prairie man dies in snowmobile accident in rural Pequot Lakes
Cass County Minnesota Sheriff's Office: Man was thrown from sled and hit a power pole along County Road 1 in Maple Township
February 08, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal