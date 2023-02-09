Calendar: Feb. 8-26, 2023, events listed for Brainerd lakes area
Attend Back to Basics in Pine River; play Bobber Bocce on Ice in Pequot Lakes
February
11: Happy Dancing Turtle: Back to Basics, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Pine River-Backus School
11: Bobber Bocce on Ice, Sibley Lake, Pequot Lakes
13: Lakes Area Unlimited Learning: “Revitalizing the Ojibwe Language,” 2 p.m., Forum Room, Crosby-Ironton High School
17-19: Nisswa Winter Jubilee
17-19, 24-26: Pequot Lakes Community Theater: “The Great Gatsby,” 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
