Calendar: Feb. 24-March 4, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events listed
Take in a play, a concert or the Gull Lake Frozen Fore this weekend
February
- 24-26: Pequot Lakes Community Theater: “The Great Gatsby,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
- 24: Grassroots Concert: Musician Peter Mayer, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church, Nisswa
- 24-26: Gull Lake Frozen Fore: Frozen Flop, Feb. 24; golf event, 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Feb. 25; Food Fest tasting, 11 a.m. Feb. 26; tent party on Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Feb. 24-25
March
- 4: Ice Tee Open, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar, Crosslake
- 4: Polar Plunge, noon, Pelican Lake, Breezy Point Resort
- 4: Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition, 6:30 p.m., Nisswa Elementary School