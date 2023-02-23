99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Calendar: Feb. 24-March 4, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events listed

Take in a play, a concert or the Gull Lake Frozen Fore this weekend

Graphic / Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 23, 2023 10:57 AM

February

  • 24-26: Pequot Lakes Community Theater: “The Great Gatsby,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
  • 24: Grassroots Concert: Musician Peter Mayer, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church, Nisswa
  • 24-26: Gull Lake Frozen Fore: Frozen Flop, Feb. 24; golf event, 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Feb. 25; Food Fest tasting, 11 a.m. Feb. 26; tent party on Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Feb. 24-25
March

  • 4: Ice Tee Open, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar, Crosslake
  • 4: Polar Plunge, noon, Pelican Lake, Breezy Point Resort
  • 4: Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition, 6:30 p.m., Nisswa Elementary School

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
