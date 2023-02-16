Calendar: Feb. 17-26, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events listed
Venture to the Nisswa Winter Jubilee or take in "The Great Gatsby" in Pequot Lakes
February
- 17-19: Nisswa Winter Jubilee: Parade, noon Feb. 18
- 17-19, 24-26: Pequot Lakes Community Theater: “The Great Gatsby,” 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
- 18: Fishing for Ducks Ice Fishing Contest, Lake Mille Lacs
- 19: Nisswa Ice Fishing Derby, noon-2 p.m., Nisswa Lake
- 24: Grassroots Concert: Musician Peter Mayer, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church, Nisswa
- 24-26: Gull Lake Frozen Fore: Frozen Flop, Feb. 24; golf event, 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Feb. 25; Food Fest tasting, 11 a.m. Feb. 26; tent party on Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Feb. 24-25
Events include snow sculptures, wood splitting contest, parade at noon Feb. 18, ice fishing derby at noon Feb. 19
Exclusive
Pequot Lakes school food service worker and bus driver tried out for play out of sense of adventure.
25 four-person, coed teams compete in event that's half bocce ball, half curling on Sibley Lake
Attend Back to Basics in Pine River; play Bobber Bocce on Ice in Pequot Lakes
Over 26 businesses participate in delicious annual SoupFest tradition
These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the insurance discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course