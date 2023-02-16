99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Calendar: Feb. 17-26, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events listed

Venture to the Nisswa Winter Jubilee or take in "The Great Gatsby" in Pequot Lakes

020123-february-2023-metro.jpg
Graphic / Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 16, 2023 03:57 AM

February

  • 17-19: Nisswa Winter Jubilee: Parade, noon Feb. 18
  • 17-19, 24-26: Pequot Lakes Community Theater: “The Great Gatsby,” 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
  • 18: Fishing for Ducks Ice Fishing Contest, Lake Mille Lacs
  • 19: Nisswa Ice Fishing Derby, noon-2 p.m., Nisswa Lake
  • 24: Grassroots Concert: Musician Peter Mayer, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church, Nisswa
  • 24-26: Gull Lake Frozen Fore: Frozen Flop, Feb. 24; golf event, 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Feb. 25; Food Fest tasting, 11 a.m. Feb. 26; tent party on Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Feb. 24-25
Read more 'Things To Do'
Nisswa Winter Jubilee 2023 logo.jpg
Local
Nisswa Winter Jubilee events set Feb. 17-19 in downtown Nisswa
Events include snow sculptures, wood splitting contest, parade at noon Feb. 18, ice fishing derby at noon Feb. 19
February 15, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Great Gatsby (99).JPG
Exclusive
Local
First timer finds joy in being bad in Pequot Lakes play
Pequot Lakes school food service worker and bus driver tried out for play out of sense of adventure.
February 15, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Bobber Bocce on Ice_4928.JPG
Local
Temps soar 55 degrees higher for second annual Bobber Bocce on Ice in Pequot Lakes
25 four-person, coed teams compete in event that's half bocce ball, half curling on Sibley Lake
February 15, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Peter Mayer grass roots.jpg
Local
Musician Peter Mayer to open Nisswa Grassroots Concert season
Event is Feb. 24
February 12, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Maya C. Popa.jpg
Local
Verse Like Water presents Romanian-American poet Maya C. Popa
The event is free to attend
February 12, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
A tea party, an escape room and an iPad class are among Pequot Lakes Community Education offerings
Classes start Feb. 12
February 10, 2023 03:57 PM
020123-february-2023-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: Feb. 8-26, 2023, events listed for Brainerd lakes area
Attend Back to Basics in Pine River; play Bobber Bocce on Ice in Pequot Lakes
February 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
winterfest (102).JPG
Local
Perfect day, perfect soup for Crosslake WinterFest
Over 26 businesses participate in delicious annual SoupFest tradition
February 08, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
55-plus driver discount classes offered in Crosslake, Nisswa and Pequot Lakes
These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the insurance discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course
February 08, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

