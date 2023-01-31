6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Calendar: Feb. 1-8, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events listed

Musical, cultural talks, ice fishing contest are coming up

020123-february-2023-metro.jpg
Graphic / Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 31, 2023 04:57 PM
February

1-2: Brainerd Community Theatre: “9 to 5: The Musical,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
2-4: WinterFest, Crosslake
2: Cultural Thursday: “Civil Disobedience and the Culture of the Civil Rights Movement,” noon, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
4: Date Night with Phil Gungor, 7-9 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Pequot Lakes
4: Cuyuna Lakes Ice Fishing Contest, Serpent Lake, Crosby
4-6: Northwoods Pond Hockey Classic, Pelican Lake, Breezy Point Resort
5: Lakes Area Music Festival: Taylor Ward and Chloe Fedor, 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Brainerd
6: Rosenmeier Forum: “The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency: Getting it Right for Minnesota,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
8: Rosenmeier Forum: “The News Photography of Steve Kohls,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
11: Happy Dancing Turtle: Back to Basics, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Pine River-Backus School
11: Bobber Bocce on Ice, Sibley Lake, Pequot Lakes

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
