Calendar: Feb. 1-8, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events listed
Musical, cultural talks, ice fishing contest are coming up
February
1-2: Brainerd Community Theatre: “9 to 5: The Musical,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
2-4: WinterFest, Crosslake
2: Cultural Thursday: “Civil Disobedience and the Culture of the Civil Rights Movement,” noon, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
4: Date Night with Phil Gungor, 7-9 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Pequot Lakes
4: Cuyuna Lakes Ice Fishing Contest, Serpent Lake, Crosby
4-6: Northwoods Pond Hockey Classic, Pelican Lake, Breezy Point Resort
5: Lakes Area Music Festival: Taylor Ward and Chloe Fedor, 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Brainerd
6: Rosenmeier Forum: “The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency: Getting it Right for Minnesota,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
8: Rosenmeier Forum: “The News Photography of Steve Kohls,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
11: Happy Dancing Turtle: Back to Basics, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Pine River-Backus School
11: Bobber Bocce on Ice, Sibley Lake, Pequot Lakes