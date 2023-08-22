Calendar: Aug. 23-26, 2023, events listed
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
Weekly
- Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
- Fridays: Pine River Depot tours, 1 p.m.
- Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
- Fridays: Last Lakeside Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
- Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
August
- 23-27: Lakes Bluegrass Festival, Lakes Music and Events Park, Pine River
- 23-25: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center: Summer Twilight Music Festival, outdoors, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
- 25-26: Fishing Has No Boundaries, Confidence Learning Center
- 26: Pine River Community Bike Ride, 9 a.m., Pine River Information Center
- 26: Outdoor movie, “Top Gun: Maverick,” 5-8 p.m., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Campground, Crosslake
- 26: Music in the Square, Blue Red Roses, 6-8 p.m., Crosslake Town Square band shell
