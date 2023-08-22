Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 22

News Local

Calendar: Aug. 23-26, 2023, events listed

Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area

080223-august-2023-calendar.jpg
Graphic / Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

Weekly

  • Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
  • Fridays: Pine River Depot tours, 1 p.m.
  • Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
  • Fridays: Last Lakeside Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
  • Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
Read more 'Things To Do'

August

  • 23-27: Lakes Bluegrass Festival, Lakes Music and Events Park, Pine River
  • 23-25: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center: Summer Twilight Music Festival, outdoors, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
  • 25-26: Fishing Has No Boundaries, Confidence Learning Center
  • 26: Pine River Community Bike Ride, 9 a.m., Pine River Information Center
  • 26: Outdoor movie, “Top Gun: Maverick,” 5-8 p.m., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Campground, Crosslake
  • 26: Music in the Square, Blue Red Roses, 6-8 p.m., Crosslake Town Square band shell

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
