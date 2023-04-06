50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Calendar: April 8-14, 2023, events listed

Participate in an Easter egg hunt in Pine River, Pequot Lakes, Crosslake, Nisswa or Lake Shore

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

April

  • 8: Crosslake Ideal Lions Easter Eggstravaganza, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Crosslake Town Square
  • 8: Pine River Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m., Pine River-Backus Elementary School playground
  • 8: Pequot Lakes Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. (registration at 9:15 a.m.), Trailside Center
  • 8: Nisswa Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m., Nisswa American Legion
  • 8: Lake Shore Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m., Fritz Loven Park
  • 11: “An Evening with Water,” 6 p.m., Happy Dancing Turtle, Pine River
  • 12: Rosenmeier Forum: The Future of Rural Minnesota, 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
  • 14: Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant, 7 p.m., Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
  • 14: Grassroots Concert: Kelly Smith, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church, Nisswa
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
