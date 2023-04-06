Calendar: April 8-14, 2023, events listed
Participate in an Easter egg hunt in Pine River, Pequot Lakes, Crosslake, Nisswa or Lake Shore
April
- 8: Crosslake Ideal Lions Easter Eggstravaganza, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Crosslake Town Square
- 8: Pine River Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m., Pine River-Backus Elementary School playground
- 8: Pequot Lakes Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. (registration at 9:15 a.m.), Trailside Center
- 8: Nisswa Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m., Nisswa American Legion
- 8: Lake Shore Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m., Fritz Loven Park
- 11: “An Evening with Water,” 6 p.m., Happy Dancing Turtle, Pine River
- 12: Rosenmeier Forum: The Future of Rural Minnesota, 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
- 14: Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant, 7 p.m., Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
- 14: Grassroots Concert: Kelly Smith, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church, Nisswa
