Calendar: April 26-29, 2023, events listed for northern Brainerd area

Take in a loon restoration program, Lutheran Church of the Cross rummage sale, Run for the Lakes marathon

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 8:57 AM

April

  • 26-28: Friends of the Brainerd Public Library Big Spring Book Sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Westgate Mall, Brainerd-Baxter
  • 27-29: Rummage sale, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. April 27-28, 8 a.m.-noon April 29, Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa
  • 27-29, May 4-6: Brainerd Community Theatre/Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center: “Collected Stories,” 7 p.m., Dryden Teatre, Central Lakes College
  • 28: Verse Like Water: Poet Kevin Young, noon, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
  • 28: Grassroots Concert: Luke LeBlanc, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church, Nisswa
  • 28-29: Senior Days & Expo, The Log Church, Crosslake
  • 28-29: Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes: 5K color run April 28; marathon, half marathon. relay marathon and 10K April 29, Nisswa
Doug Miller Lake Shore MN.jpg
Local
Former Lake Shore council member, Nisswa business owner dies
April 27, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
ice out (1).JPG
Local
Ice-out may be late, expert says
April 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Mark Forsberg.jpeg
Local
Former Pequot Lakes police chief truly did serve and protect
April 26, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
4128358+handgun-231696_1920.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota House advances gun control measures
April 27, 2023 07:07 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
PRB Softball 4-18 1.jpg
Prep
Softball: Tigers lose two straight
April 26, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Ashley Smith
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Emily police chief charged with theft from business
April 25, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: April 27, 2023
April 27, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan