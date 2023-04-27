Calendar: April 26-29, 2023, events listed for northern Brainerd area
Take in a loon restoration program, Lutheran Church of the Cross rummage sale, Run for the Lakes marathon
April
- 26-28: Friends of the Brainerd Public Library Big Spring Book Sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Westgate Mall, Brainerd-Baxter
- 27-29: Rummage sale, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. April 27-28, 8 a.m.-noon April 29, Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa
- 27-29, May 4-6: Brainerd Community Theatre/Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center: “Collected Stories,” 7 p.m., Dryden Teatre, Central Lakes College
- 28: Verse Like Water: Poet Kevin Young, noon, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
- 28: Grassroots Concert: Luke LeBlanc, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church, Nisswa
- 28-29: Senior Days & Expo, The Log Church, Crosslake
- 28-29: Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes: 5K color run April 28; marathon, half marathon. relay marathon and 10K April 29, Nisswa
