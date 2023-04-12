Calendar: April 12-16, 2023, events listed
Grassroots concert, Legacy Chorale concerts on tap
April
- 12: Rosenmeier Forum: The Future of Rural Minnesota, 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
- 14: Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant, 7 p.m., Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
- 14: Grassroots Concert: Kelly Smith, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church, Nisswa
- 14: The Legacy Chorale: It’s a Grand Night for Singing, 7 p.m., Crosslake Lutheran Church
- 15: The Legacy Chorale: It’s a Grand Night for Singing, 7 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, Deerwood
- 16: The Legacy Chorale: It’s a Grand Night for Singing, 3 p.m., Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts at Brainerd High School
