Calendar: April 12-16, 2023, events listed

Grassroots concert, Legacy Chorale concerts on tap

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

April

  • 12: Rosenmeier Forum: The Future of Rural Minnesota, 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
  • 14: Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant, 7 p.m., Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
  • 14: Grassroots Concert: Kelly Smith, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church, Nisswa
  • 14: The Legacy Chorale: It’s a Grand Night for Singing, 7 p.m., Crosslake Lutheran Church
  • 15: The Legacy Chorale: It’s a Grand Night for Singing, 7 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, Deerwood
  • 16: The Legacy Chorale: It’s a Grand Night for Singing, 3 p.m., Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts at Brainerd High School
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
