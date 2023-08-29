Byway Bylines: Take the survey

Do this. Go to paulbunyanscenicbyway.org . Then click on "Take Our Survey."

Why? Because what you’ve heard is really true. We do indeed care about what you think.

Your words about the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway will become part of our guide toward making the best plan possible for the future of this nationally designated byway that runs through your community.

Striving to put your best foot forward is always a worthy goal. You can help make that happen. You can say, “I helped the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association make a darn good B Corridor Management Plan .”

The survey is short. If you can type faster than Paul Bunyan, it’ll probably take less than five minutes. If you’re a big writer, like Paul’s head clerk, Johnny Inkslinger, it might take a little longer.

The questions are important, but they’re not hard to answer.

Here’s a sample question, “Have you driven the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway ?” (Hint, the survey includes a map.)

Your answers, plus those from your fellow community members, area visitors, friends, even those who like to pretend to be Paul Bunyan sometimes — all of them matter.

Important things bear repeating. Thank you!

Lynn Scharenbroich is a Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association board member.