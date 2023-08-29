6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Byway Bylines: Take the survey

Feedback will help guide management of Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway

Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association logo 2023.jpg
Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Assocation logo
Contributed / Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association
Opinion by Lynn Scharenbroich
Today at 5:57 AM

Do this. Go to paulbunyanscenicbyway.org . Then click on "Take Our Survey."

Why? Because what you’ve heard is really true. We do indeed care about what you think.

Read more Byway Bylines columns

Your words about the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway will become part of our guide toward making the best plan possible for the future of this nationally designated byway that runs through your community.

Striving to put your best foot forward is always a worthy goal. You can help make that happen. You can say, “I helped the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association make a darn good B Corridor Management Plan .”

The survey is short. If you can type faster than Paul Bunyan, it’ll probably take less than five minutes. If you’re a big writer, like Paul’s head clerk, Johnny Inkslinger, it might take a little longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The questions are important, but they’re not hard to answer.

Here’s a sample question, “Have you driven the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway ?” (Hint, the survey includes a map.)

Your answers, plus those from your fellow community members, area visitors, friends, even those who like to pretend to be Paul Bunyan sometimes — all of them matter.

So, do this. Go to paulbunyanscenicbyway.org . Then click on "Take Our Survey."

Important things bear repeating. Thank you!

Lynn Scharenbroich is a Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association board member.

What To Read Next
Pine River Community Bike Ride
Community
More than 25 roll up for Pine River Community Bike Ride
44m ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Driver discount classes offered in Pequot Lakes
3h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Jehosafats outside concert.jpg
Community
Free picnic, Jumpin’ Jehosafats concert set in Emily
17h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Native Seed Drill Photos 2.jpg
Local
A new no-till seed drill is available for rent in Pine River
2d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
082823-arts-off-84-art-crawl.jpg
Community
Arts Off 84 Art Crawl is Labor Day weekend
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Births: July 31-Aug. 11, 2023, births listed
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
082623-police-blotter-mail-theft.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Aug. 26, 2023
3d ago