Byway Bylines: Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association offers local scholarship

Linda Ulland Memorial Scholarship applications due by April 15

Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association logo 2023.jpg
Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Assocation logo
Contributed / Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association
Opinion by Lynn Scharenbroich
Today at 2:57 PM

The Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association (PBSBA) provides a yearly opportunity for graduating seniors from Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus and Crosslake schools to apply for a $1,000 scholarship.

2012 PBSBA scholarshpi winner Erika (Jade) Krueger with Mike Schwieters.jpg
The first Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association scholarship winner in 2012 was Erika (Jade) Krueger, shown with association member Mike Schwieters.
Contributed / Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association
Karl Satterlund, left, Pequot Lakes High School senior, receives the Linda Ulland Memorial Scholarship on May 20 from Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association member Mike Schwieters.Submitted Photo
Karl Satterlund, left, received the Linda Ulland Memorial Scholarship in 2015 from Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association member Mike Schwieters.
Contributed / Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association

Students with a strong interest in community service and/or environmental issues who wish to apply for this scholarship can get an application at their high school counselor’s office or from the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway website at www.paulbunyanscenicbyway.org.

All applications must be received no later than April 15.

The scholarship, known as the Linda Ulland Memorial Scholarship, was established by the PBSBA board shortly after Linda’s passing Dec. 26, 2011, and has been available to seniors from byway area schools since 2012.

One scholarship is available each year. Recipients and their families are invited to the PBSBA’s annual dinner meeting in the fall.

Ulland was instrumental in helping the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association organize as a nonprofit group and in crafting the bedrock documents that continue to guide the association today.

Soupfest.jpg
Local
Byway Bylines: The Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway's column called Byway Bylines is back
Find out more about Paul and Babe's stompin' grounds in the northern Brainerd lakes area
February 02, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Lynn Scharenbroich

Her dedication and many volunteer hours assured the establishment and longevity of the byway.

The Linda Ulland Memorial Scholarship provides the PBSBA with an opportunity to honor Linda’s commitment, recognize the results of that commitment and challenge others to follow in her Paul Bunyan-sized footsteps of community service and volunteerism.

Lynn Scharenbroich is a Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association board member.

