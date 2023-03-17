Byway Bylines: Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association offers local scholarship

The Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association (PBSBA) provides a yearly opportunity for graduating seniors from Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus and Crosslake schools to apply for a $1,000 scholarship.

The first Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association scholarship winner in 2012 was Erika (Jade) Krueger, shown with association member Mike Schwieters. Contributed / Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association

Karl Satterlund, left, received the Linda Ulland Memorial Scholarship in 2015 from Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association member Mike Schwieters. Contributed / Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association

Students with a strong interest in community service and/or environmental issues who wish to apply for this scholarship can get an application at their high school counselor’s office or from the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway website at www.paulbunyanscenicbyway.org.

All applications must be received no later than April 15.

The scholarship, known as the Linda Ulland Memorial Scholarship, was established by the PBSBA board shortly after Linda’s passing Dec. 26, 2011, and has been available to seniors from byway area schools since 2012.

One scholarship is available each year. Recipients and their families are invited to the PBSBA’s annual dinner meeting in the fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ulland was instrumental in helping the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association organize as a nonprofit group and in crafting the bedrock documents that continue to guide the association today.

Her dedication and many volunteer hours assured the establishment and longevity of the byway.

The Linda Ulland Memorial Scholarship provides the PBSBA with an opportunity to honor Linda’s commitment, recognize the results of that commitment and challenge others to follow in her Paul Bunyan-sized footsteps of community service and volunteerism.

Lynn Scharenbroich is a Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association board member.