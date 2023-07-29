Byway Bylines: It's all about the stories

“Here’s the story."

This is how conversations often begin. Something was a "story maker" and it was important enough to make us want to share it. The act of telling the story helps us connect to others.

That’s the premise behind an effort, now in its early stages, to develop a series of community education style "class nights" highlighting aspects of the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway area, as told by those who live here.

The project’s start date would be no sooner than fall of 2024. Professional videotaping is being sought to create a shareable final product.

The Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway route overflows with stories. The six cities and eight townships through which the byway passes have funny stories, poignant stories, surprising history stories, heart-touching stories, unsolved stories, ghost stories, more and better stories, and, of course, Paul Bunyan stories.

Each jurisdiction’s story is a jewel in the complete necklace of the byway story.

The Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association is seeking folks who enjoy telling the stories of their township or city.

Maybe you’re the one who knows all the names of most every family ever to live in your jurisdiction, or you’re the weather history buff in the neighborhood, or you know the common term for almost every bush, tree or flower.

Maybe you saw a crazy event happen or heard about one "back in the day."

Whatever stories you know so well and love to tell, we’d love to hear from you.

We all share stories with others more often than we realize. Information shared in a story is easier to remember; in fact, actual research done at the Stanford Graduate School of Business says that people remember information when it is weaved into narratives “up to 22 times more than facts alone.”

That’s why narratives inspire us, cause us to be invested in an outcome, or move us emotionally. It’s not necessarily the facts and features that sway us; it’s the story’s power at work.

Jump up, raise your hand, get in touch with the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association and be the storyteller for your city or township. Contact lynnscharenbroich@gmail.com or jtvedt@isd186.org.

Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway cities include Breezy Point, Crosslake, Manhattan Beach, Jenkins, Pequot Lakes and Pine River; townships are Barclay, Gail Lake, Ideal, Jenkins, Mission, Pelican, Timothy and Wilson.

Lynn Scharenbroich is a Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association board member.