Butterflies released at Breezy Point Cemetery

250 monarch butterflies were released in the annual event

Butterfly Release 7-15 5.JPG
A monarch butterfly rests on the plants at Pelican Woods Cemetery during the Breezy Point Butterfly Release on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

BREEZY POINT — Dozens gathered at Pelican Woods Cemetery on Saturday, July 15, to take part in Breezy Point's 18th annual Monarch Butterfly Release.

After a brief introduction from Mayor Angel Zierden and the presentation of colors by members of the Pequot Lakes American Legion, those in attendance collected one of 250 envelopes with a butterfly in it and, after a moment of silence to honor those who have passed away, released the butterflies among the flowers of the cemetery.

Some butterflies remained long after release, often landing on those in attendance or "posing" for photos.

Butterfly Release 7-15 3.JPG
A monarch butterfly lands on the back of Peyton Sargent, 12, during Breezy Point's Butterfly Release on Saturday, July, 15, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Butterfly Release 7-15 1.JPG
Leo Heroff, 10, watches in awe as his butterfly flies away at Breezy Point's annual Butterfly Release on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal

