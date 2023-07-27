Butterflies released at Breezy Point Cemetery

BREEZY POINT — Dozens gathered at Pelican Woods Cemetery on Saturday, July 15, to take part in Breezy Point's 18th annual Monarch Butterfly Release.

After a brief introduction from Mayor Angel Zierden and the presentation of colors by members of the Pequot Lakes American Legion, those in attendance collected one of 250 envelopes with a butterfly in it and, after a moment of silence to honor those who have passed away, released the butterflies among the flowers of the cemetery.

Some butterflies remained long after release, often landing on those in attendance or "posing" for photos.

A monarch butterfly lands on the back of Peyton Sargent, 12, during Breezy Point's Butterfly Release on Saturday, July, 15, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal