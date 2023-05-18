Business Bites: Spaces for rent in Pequot Lakes; restaurant news in Pine River
Following are bites of business happenings in the northern lakes area:
- Vintage Rose closed in Pequot Lakes. The retail store was located in the former Pfeiffer Pharmacy building on the corner of Government Drive and Main Street.
- The Pequot Lakes American Legion remodeled its back room with new flooring and carpeting and the addition of high-top tables.
- There are a couple of spaces for rent in the Country Corner Mall on Main Street: The Olde Clock Shop (next to The Green Porch) moved and the space next door is also available.
A sign on the door reads: “Clock shop has moved. Call 218-513-4626 for clock repair appointment.”
- The Jack Pine Center also has vacancies after Sarah’s Kitchen and Ruby’s Red Art Gallery left. A sign on the door says: “Sarah’s Kitchen permanently closed. Thank you to the supporters but we have decided to close this adventure to concentrate on better things for our family.”
A sign on the former Red Ruby Art Gallery door from owner Thomas Jungels says: “It has come time to end our consignments all together at Red Ruby Art Gallery. We are closing our retail location and taking our custom picture framing, custom sign painting, pinstriping and artist commission painting to a home-based location and on the road to trade shows and events. Visit www.redrubyartgallery.com .”
- The Cozy Cottage Cafe in Pine River is now The Barclay, under new ownership of Jana Johnson, but with the same experienced staff.
- The new Damsite Supper Club across from the Norway Brook Dam in Pine River is constantly getting closer to completion, with the Pine River City Council approving licenses for liquor and gambling when the establishment is ready.
- Eclectic Sole has sold and will now be Gull Soles, owned by Mike and Susan McFarland. - Nisswa Chamber of Commerce
- LakeShoreLove Lingerie Boutique opened and is located above GG Commons in Nisswa. - Nisswa Chamber of Commerce
- Annual signs of spring that happened in April: The Dairy Queen and A&W Restaurant reopened in Nisswa. Last weekend A&W’s sign read: “Rootbeer. Because you can’t drink bacon.”
