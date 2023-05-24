99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, May 24

Business Bites: Nisswa boasts new businesses; Clow Stamping gets grants

Pequot Lakes' bobber water tower featured in "CBS Weekend News" story

Today at 6:57 AM

Following are bites of business happenings in the northern lakes area.

The Nisswa Chamber of Commerce reports that:

  • Adirondack Cafe opened for business in Nisswa after an ownership change.
  • Crew opened in the former Coco & Co. space in Nisswa Square.
  • Simply Minnesota opened between Lundrigans and Meg's Cabin in downtown Nisswa.
  • New Pine River Chamber members include The Barclay, Tamarack Creative Writing Services, Fidelium Renovations, Pine River Insurance and Ballistic Vision Safety Glass.
  • Also on the business front, Clow Stamping Company, a business in Merrifield, received two major grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development — $840,000 from the Job Creation Fund and $450,000 from the Minnesota Investment Fund to complete an expansion and create more than 60 jobs.
The grants were part of a round of $5.4 million in grant funding for eight businesses.

Clow Stamping Company, Inc. provides metal stampings to recognized major manufacturers in industries including agriculture, recreational vehicles, light and heavy equipment, exercise equipment, and commercial refrigeration.

Business Bites: Spaces for rent in Pequot Lakes; restaurant news in Pine River
Read about business happenings in Pequot Lakes, Pine River and Nisswa
May 18, 2023 06:57 AM
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

The project will expand their current facility by 100,000 square feet with an expected total project cost of $18.9 million. The project will create 65 jobs over the next two years with an average wage of $17.50 per hour plus benefits.

  • While not exactly business related, it’s interesting to know "CBS Weekend News" aired an episode Sunday, May 21, that included a story on unique Minnesota water towers. Pequot Lakes’ bobber water tower was part of the story.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
