Business Bites: Nisswa boasts new businesses; Clow Stamping gets grants

Following are bites of business happenings in the northern lakes area.

The Nisswa Chamber of Commerce reports that:

Adirondack Cafe opened for business in Nisswa after an ownership change.

Crew opened in the former Coco & Co. space in Nisswa Square.

Simply Minnesota opened between Lundrigans and Meg's Cabin in downtown Nisswa.

New Pine River Chamber members include The Barclay, Tamarack Creative Writing Services, Fidelium Renovations, Pine River Insurance and Ballistic Vision Safety Glass.

Also on the business front, Clow Stamping Company, a business in Merrifield, received two major grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development — $840,000 from the Job Creation Fund and $450,000 from the Minnesota Investment Fund to complete an expansion and create more than 60 jobs.

The grants were part of a round of $5.4 million in grant funding for eight businesses.

Clow Stamping Company, Inc. provides metal stampings to recognized major manufacturers in industries including agriculture, recreational vehicles, light and heavy equipment, exercise equipment, and commercial refrigeration.

The project will expand their current facility by 100,000 square feet with an expected total project cost of $18.9 million. The project will create 65 jobs over the next two years with an average wage of $17.50 per hour plus benefits.

