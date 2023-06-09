Business Bites: C&C Boat Works in Crosslake sold; Backus Dollar General to be remodeled

Following are bites of business happenings in the northern lakes area.

Clow Stamping in Merrifield will have a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8.

The Backus Dollar General will close temporarily to remodel the store.

MarineMax, of Clearwater, Florida, announced the purchase of C&C Boat Works in Crosslake. MarineMax acquired Nisswa Marine in 2021.

Crossroads Development in Crosslake will host a free chamber social event, Business After Hours, from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Crosslake Town Square.

Read more local area news





Enjoy pizza and salad from Rafferty’s PIzza, energized teas from Patriot Lakes Nutrition, and dessert bites with cash bar by WineDown, and win prizes while learning about Crosswoods Development from Jim Anderson, founder, and Jackie Wipper, marketing.

Read past Business Bites





Crosslake Town Square businesses will share information about their businesses and how they work together to promote and support the Crosslake community.

This event will highlight the opening of the Legacy Gardens in Crosslake Town Square, which are English gardens in memory of Christine Sesin and Linnea Anderson. Both were heavily involved with the Crosslake community.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting will be held at 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce:

Tune into "Minnesota Live" at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, on KSTP/channel 5 for a live segment via Zoom on the start of the 60th season of Nisswa Turtle Races.

The Nisswa Chamber seeks $10,000 from fireworks sponsors for the July 3 Freedom Days fireworks display.

Collins Brothers Towing has purchased Turner Towing. The name and phone number will remain the same.

The Nisswa Farmers Market began its season at the Nisswa American Legion from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays.

There will soon be a tuxedo shop in Nisswa located next to Emily Kaye Bridal.

Italian Gardens is back at Grand View Lodge.

Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland is teaming up with Grand View Lodge Executive Chef Bill Coyle to open Justin Sutherland's Northern Soul at The Preserve Golf Course in Pequot Lakes. The restaurant will bring Southern-style smokehouse flavors and bucket-list bourbons to the lakes area.

Area activities:

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal