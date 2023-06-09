99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business Bites: C&C Boat Works in Crosslake sold; Backus Dollar General to be remodeled

Following are bites of business happenings in the northern lakes area.

  • Clow Stamping in Merrifield will have a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8.
  • The Backus Dollar General will close temporarily to remodel the store.
  • MarineMax, of Clearwater, Florida, announced the purchase of C&C Boat Works in Crosslake. MarineMax acquired Nisswa Marine in 2021.
  • Crossroads Development in Crosslake will host a free chamber social event, Business After Hours, from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Crosslake Town Square. 
Enjoy pizza and salad from Rafferty’s PIzza, energized teas from Patriot Lakes Nutrition, and dessert bites with cash bar by WineDown, and win prizes while learning about Crosswoods Development from Jim Anderson, founder, and Jackie Wipper, marketing.

Crosslake Town Square businesses will share information about their businesses and how they work together to promote and support the Crosslake community.

This event will highlight the opening of the Legacy Gardens in Crosslake Town Square, which are English gardens in memory of Christine Sesin and Linnea Anderson. Both were heavily involved with the Crosslake community.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting will be held at 4 p.m.

From the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce:

  • Tune into "Minnesota Live" at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, on KSTP/channel 5 for a live segment via Zoom on the start of the 60th season of Nisswa Turtle Races.
  • The Nisswa Chamber seeks $10,000 from fireworks sponsors for the July 3 Freedom Days fireworks display.
  • Collins Brothers Towing has purchased Turner Towing. The name and phone number will remain the same.
  • The Nisswa Farmers Market began its season at the Nisswa American Legion from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays.
  • There will soon be a tuxedo shop in Nisswa located next to Emily Kaye Bridal.
  • Italian Gardens is back at Grand View Lodge. 
  • Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland is teaming up with Grand View Lodge Executive Chef Bill Coyle to open Justin Sutherland's Northern Soul at The Preserve Golf Course in Pequot Lakes. The restaurant will bring Southern-style smokehouse flavors and bucket-list bourbons to the lakes area.

Area activities:

  • The National Loon Center in Crosslake has launched the StewardShip, its educational pontoon for all ages that provides a free loon-watching experience on Cross Lake. The StewardShip operates from 9-11 a.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through September. Visit www.nationallooncenter.org to book an excursion.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
