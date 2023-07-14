Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business Bites: $100.5K in grants go to Pine River businesses

Three more Barclay Avenue businesses get funds from Minnesota Main Street Revitalization program

up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Graphic / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Pine River received another round of grants through the Minnesota Main Street Revitalization program :

  • 218 Fitness, 218 Barclay Ave.: $4,800 to renovate rented space. Total project cost: $16,000.
  • Damsite Supper Club, LLC, 417 Barclay Ave.: $75,000 for remodeling and equipment expenses. Total project cost: $400,000. 
  • North Pointe Realty Advantage, 227 Barclay Ave.: $20,698 for building updates that include the facade, windows, awning, ceiling, insulation and landscaping. Total project cost: $68,995.

These three businesses join six others on Barclay Avenue in Pine River that already received funding through this program: Green Goose Properties, LLC; GuidePoint Pharmacy; Associates in Eyecare; Bonham Construction and Maintenance Services; Britton Properties, LLC; and LOML Properties, LLC.

Four other communities — Brainerd, Cold Spring, Little Falls and St. Cloud — also received grants for nine total projects with investments of nearly $1.1 million.

Since the start of the project, the Initiative Foundation has approved more than 60 additional projects with investments totaling more than $19.2 million, according to a news release.

The funding is supported by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, which allocated $4.5 million to the Initiative Foundation for Central Minnesota economic development opportunities.

The Minnesota Main Street Revitalization Program provides for 30% matching grants and guaranteed loans for economic and redevelopment needs that have arisen since the March 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses must have or secure the remaining 70% of funding.

The Initiative Foundation worked with Brainerd, Cold Spring, Little Falls, Long Prairie, Pine River and St. Cloud to identify corridors that experienced COVID-19 impacts — from travel and tourism businesses to site improvement to upgrading commercial property vacancies.

Funding can be used for demolition and site preparation, engineering and design, repair, renovation and construction.

All projects must be completed within a 36-month window that will close in July 2025.

The most recent projects to receive funding have an estimated total investment of $227,336. These projects submitted the necessary documentation to receive funding recommended by their local economic development authority and the Initiative Foundation.

About 30 remaining projects have been recommended for funding and are still securing bids or developing the documentation required to receive a grant.

The Initiation Foundation’s Partner Funds included this first quarter grant — Patriot Foundation: $4,000 to the Pequot Lakes School District for digital art-making supplies.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
