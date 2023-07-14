Building height limit changed to allow hotel to be built

PEQUOT LAKES — Poised to change the building height limit in a Pequot Lakes zoning district to 60 feet to allow a hotel to be built, the Pequot Lakes City Council realized there was one problem.

The longest ladder the Pequot Lakes Fire District owns is 32 feet.

“The problem that we have is the size of the ladders we have, and we don’t have a ladder truck,” Fire District Chief Mike Schwankl told the council at its regular meeting Wednesday, July 5, adding when a community has five buildings that are three stories or higher, the fire department needs a ladder truck.

The council ultimately changed the allowed building height — only in the Patriot Development zone — from 35 to 45 feet after discussions with representatives from Level Contracting, which has a letter of intent to buy 5.1 acres of city land to build a 70-room Wyndham Hotel & Resorts hotel.

Schwankl said the city already has apartment buildings on Pequot Boulevard and Olson Street that are three stories.

“The problem that we have is access if we had to do rescues,” he said.

The idea of buying a ladder truck should have been explored years ago so development could occur. The council agreed Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point representatives — the primary fire district members — should discuss this issue.

“If we’re going to keep growing, we have to do something,” council member Dan Ronning said.

“If we continue to grow, that’s more property tax revenue coming in,” council member Scott Pederson said.

A ladder truck would cost an estimated $1.2 million, though actual costs would be $400,000-$500,000 since another truck would get cycled out.

The Crosslake, Ideal and Brainerd fire departments have ladder trucks, but an Ideal Township crew would have a 15- to 18-minute response time, Schwankl said.

“That doesn’t help the person having an issue,” he said.

City Engineer Tim Houle, with Widseth engineering firm, said a dead-end water main in the Patriot Development zone will need to be looped at some time. In addition to a ladder truck, water pressure, weather flow, access to buildings and the number of buildings are issues to consider.

“There’s multiple considerations the chief mentioned,” Houle said.

In related action, the council approved both the preliminary and final plat of the Heart of the Good Life Second Addition, where the hotel would be built along the east side of the HOTGL development, adjacent to Larsen Parkway on the west and Highway 371 on the east.

The lot is south of the city’s public works building and the Xcel Energy building.

Fire budget

The council learned the fire district approved a capital improvement plan. Pequot Lakes’ share of the cost for 2023-24 is an estimated $146,126.

This plan will allow the fire district entities to plan their budgets for fire coverage. The Pequot Lakes council agreed to allow up to $150,000 to be budgeted in 2024 for fire protection.

The city pays Nisswa to cover a small part of the city.

Breezy Point’s estimated cost is $270,278 in 2024, which is more than double what that city paid this year.

Breezy Point paid $111,253 this year, and Pequot Lakes paid $102,189.

Contract numbers are based on a formula that includes each entity’s market value and call volume. Breezy Point’s market value is what drives their cost to be higher.

The fire district includes Breezy Point, Pequot Lakes and Jenkins, and four townships — Jenkins, Loon Lake, Poplar and Pelican.

Other costs for 2024 are $11,598 for Jenkins, $24,869 for Jenkins Township, $18,323 for Loon Lake Township, $3,284 for Poplar Township and $17,175 for Pelican Township.

The council meeting was moved from its normal day of Monday, July 3. Council member Cheri Seils was absent.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com .