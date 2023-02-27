99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Buffalo woman airlifted after snowmobile crash in Ideal Township

Crow Wing County Minnesota Sheriff's Office: Accident happened on Upper Whitefish Lake

crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 27, 2023 02:33 PM

IDEAL TOWNSHIP — Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang reports that 4:24 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash involving injuries on Upper Whitefish Lake in Ideal Township.

It was reported that a snowmobile struck a snowbank, causing it to go airborne.

Read more local area news

Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim, a 56-year-old woman from Buffalo, was the operator and lone occupant of the snowmobile. She went airborne off the snowmobile.

She was airlifted to CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud, and her condition is unknown at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Pequot Lakes Police Department, Ideal Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance Service, North Memorial Aircare and Ideal First Responders.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Well Read Mom book cover.jpg
Local
Author Marcie Stokman to visit Pine River Public Library
February 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes School Sign.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes Middle School honor roll students listed
February 27, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Parkinson's support group to meet March 2 in Baxter
February 27, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal