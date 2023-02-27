Buffalo woman airlifted after snowmobile crash in Ideal Township

IDEAL TOWNSHIP — Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang reports that 4:24 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash involving injuries on Upper Whitefish Lake in Ideal Township.

It was reported that a snowmobile struck a snowbank, causing it to go airborne.

Read more local area news





Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim, a 56-year-old woman from Buffalo, was the operator and lone occupant of the snowmobile. She went airborne off the snowmobile.

She was airlifted to CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud, and her condition is unknown at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Pequot Lakes Police Department, Ideal Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance Service, North Memorial Aircare and Ideal First Responders.